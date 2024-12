Pet of the Week: Gracie & Dona

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Gracie and Dona in this week’s Pet of the Week segment!

Kristi Ziegler from Paws and Claws Humane Society brings Gracie in the ABC 6 News studio in this live interview. She is available for adoption now.

Dona is a cat available for adoption now from Mower County Humane Society.