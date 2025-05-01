Pet of the Week: Dash and Bonnie

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Dash and Bonnie in this week’s pet of the week segment!

Kristi Ziegler from Paws and Claws Humane Society brings Dash into the ABC 6 News studio in this live interview. He is available for adoption now.

Bonnie is a cat available for adoption now from the Mower County Humane Society.