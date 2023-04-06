Pet of the Week: Bubba & Zeda

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Zeda, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Zeda is a gorgeous terrier mix, and is around 3-years-old.

She has lots of energy and loves meeting new people! She enjoys the interactions she’s had with other pets at PCHS.

She knows tricks such as sit, and lay down, and she’d make a great cuddle buddy!

Zeda’s adoption fee is $150, if you’re interested in meeting her and brining her home, click here!

Bubba (left) and Zeda (right).

Meet Bubba, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy was rescued from the Austin City Pound in Dec, 2022 when no one came to claim him, and he was due to be euthanized.

Bubba is a very easy-going boy who is now neutered and current on shots; he is probably about 3-4 years old.

We are looking for a loving, indoor home for this guy, his adoption fee is $50 and you must be 21 to adopt from MCHS.

If you are thinking about adding Bubba to your family or want more information, click here!