Pet of the Week: Stripe

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Stripe, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This lovable 5-year-old pittie has a striking brindle coat that immediately catches your eye.

Stripe is not just a pretty face; she’s an incredibly sweet and affectionate girl who thrives on human interaction. Her love for people is as boundless as her charming personality, and she’s always ready to shower those around her with unconditional love and attention.

Whether it’s snuggling on the couch or going for leisurely walks, Stripe is the kind of companion you can count on for endless companionship and heartwarming moments.

But Stripe’s love doesn’t stop with people – we believe she would make an excellent addition to a home with other dogs as well. Her friendly demeanor and gentle nature make her a great candidate for canine companionship.

Stripe is a shining example of the loving and sociable pittie personality, and she’s eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be part of a caring family that will cherish her endearing qualities.

If you’re interested in adopting Stripe, apply online!