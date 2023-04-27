Pet of the Week: Rhubarb & Erik

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Rhubarb and Erik!

Erik is the Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester Pet of the Week! He’s believed to be four years old.

Erik comes from an area impound when he was found and never claimed. We can’t understand why as he is an absolute doll. He is pretty chill and just a happy go lucky boy.

He’s a low-rider with an adorable face and as sweet as can be!

If you have another dog in your home, they would have to do a meet and greet as we are unsure of his past experiences.

Rhubarb (left) and Erik (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week!

If you’re interested in adopting Erik, you can find more information here.

Rhubarb from the Mower County Humane Society in Austin is a Labrador Retriever mix and estimated to be around 6 months old!

Rhubarb is a typical young dog who loves people. She will need basic training in all areas, but is smart and eager to please.

She would most likely do fine with male dogs and could be trained to interact nicely with cats. Kids should be fine, too.

If you’re interested in adopting Rhubarb you can find more information here!