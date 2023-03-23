(ABC 6 News) – Meet Kuma! He’s a handsome man and 5-years-old.

He was released by a breeder and was transferred to the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester when he needed a safe place to go.

He’s got a goofy side once you get to know him, and he makes the best companion.

If you’re interested in Kuma, you’re encouraged to do research on the Akita breed, so you know the characteristics and needs of the breed.

They are very loyal to families, but need a bit of time to warm up to strangers.

Pet of the Week: Kuma

If you’re interested in Kuma, his adoption fee is $350.

You can find more information on him here!