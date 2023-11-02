Pet of the Week: Guppy & Dozer

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – It’s Thursday, that means it’s time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week.

We’d like you to meet Guppy and Dozer!

Guppy is one of several kittens who are now ready for adoption to indoor only homes.

He has an outgoing pursonality!

We’re told he does great with the other cats at Mower County Humane Society.

His adoption fee is $50.

If you would like more information on Guppy, visit this link!

Dozer is available for adoption at Paws and Claws Humane Society.

He’s a 4-year-old Pit Bull! He has a lot of love to give.

He’s a staff favorite and is looking for his furever home!

His adoption fee is $350.

More information can be found on Dozer here!