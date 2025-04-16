‘Miss Patty’ says farewell to the Albert Lea Public Library

(ABC 6 News) — She’s inspired a love of reading for kids for a quarter of a century, but next month she will be saying good-bye to the Albert Lea Public Library.

Children’s Librarian Patty Greibrok has announced she will retire from the Albert Lea Public Library at the end of May. According to the ALPL, during her tenure Greibrok significantly impacted the library’s programs for children. She grew key programs, including Storytime, Music and Movement, and the Book Pals program.

The library invites families and community members to celebrate Greibrok’s career by stopping at the library, 211 E. Clark St., on Thursday, April 17, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. That will be her last day of leading children’s programming.

“This is their library. I want them to feel welcome here.”

One of her proudest accomplishments is the Book Pals program, which nurtures reading among elementary and middle school students. Initially designed for third- and fourth graders, the program expanded to include first- and second graders due to popular demand.

The library tells us Greibrok emphasizes the importance of providing developmental stepping stones for children as they grow into adults. For example, the library has started a Teen and Tween Hangout and Teen and Tween Game Night, bridging the gap between the children’s and adult libraries.

“Every group of kids is special,” Greibrok said. “Every age is special. That’s the best thing about working here — the kids.”

Greibok stopped at nothing to make sure she was able to reach kids, including dressing the part. She would stop by local schools to promote the Book Pals program, engaging children with costumes and silly songs. Her favorite costume, a rock star with pink hair, demonstrated her dedication to engaging young readers. She also portrayed Miss Frizzle from the Magic School Bus.

Greibrok also implemented passive programming, such as scavenger hunts and interactive activities. She focused on creating a welcoming space for children and encouraging their enjoyment of reading.

Greibrok also implemented passive programming, such as scavenger hunts and interactive activities. She focused on creating a welcoming space for children and encouraging their enjoyment of reading.

“This is their library,” she said. “I want them to feel welcome here.”

Trisha Whelan will succeed Greibrok as the new children’s librarian.