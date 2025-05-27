ABC 6 Excellent Educator: Mandy Leopold

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Do you remember you first day of school jitters?

Well, imagine going to school, and you don’t speak the same language as the students and teachers around you.

At Banfield elementary school in Austin, that’s where Mandy Leopold steps in.

For eight years, she’s been an English Language teacher to multi-lingual students, helping them grow and connect with the English language, while also connecting with their teacher.

“We just have have such a wonderful connection right away because I’m kind of like their safe space,” Leopold said.

Her favorite part of her job is seeing the joy that comes along as her students learn. But it’s not just students learning, Leopold said she learns from her students just as much.

“We have this rapport where I teach them, and they teach me and they learn so much faster than I learn,” Leopold said.

She uses those lessons to learned from her students not just in her classroom, but also to help make Banfield and the Austin Public School District better.

“It’s things that she brings to the table and presents to the staff and gives it resources and stuff that she’s created and built that she is more than willing to share out with the whole staff at Banfield has been a huge add to the building,” Blake Henely, Principal of Banfield elementary school, said.

Being recognized for her impact is something she says is humbling.

“I see a lot of the things that I do with the students — and to know that its being seen outside of the school walls — it’s really humbling,” Leopold said.