6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Easy-To-Read Broadband Pricing

(ABC 6 News) — Wouldn’t it be nice if shopping for internet service was easy to read and simplified like an itemized invoice? Even a nutrition label? Starting in May for many customers, that’s a reality.

The new labels show the name of the provider, the name of the plan, and the base monthly price for internet service, along with any additional one-time or recurring fees – like installation charges, modem rental fees, and other equipment-related fees.

Those fees must be broken out separately from the base price.

The new labels are mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after nearly a decade of lobbying by Consumer Reports and other advocacy groups.

The terms and length of promotional pricing must be outlined. Along with the price of service once the promotion expires.

Companies should have links to information about discounts if customers bundle their internet with TV or other services.

The rule applies to all internet services.

Smaller ISPs have until October to comply.