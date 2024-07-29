6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Kids’ toothpaste and electronic tooghbrushes

6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Kids' Toothpaste and Electric Toothbrushes

(ABC 6 News) – Parents, are you taking your child’s dental health seriously?

Dentists agree: choosing the right toothpaste and brush for your kids is crucial. Consumer Reports (CR) has done the work of researching children’s dental products, and they’ve got the scoop on what to look for and what to avoid.

“This simple habit of brushing twice a day helps remove plaque-causing bacteria, and that reduces the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and costly dental treatments,” says Catherine Roberts from Consumer Reports.

When selecting a toothpaste for your kids, it’s essential to choose one that contains fluoride and is free from potentially harmful ingredients.

CR and Made Safe, a nonprofit focused on product safety and sustainability, recently teamed up and evaluated seven popular children’s fluoride toothpastes.

Two toothpastes: Hello Kids Magical Mermaid Fluoride Toothpaste and Jason Sea Fresh Anticavity & Strengthening Toothpaste, stood out as favorites, containing safer and more sustainable ingredients.

Act Kids Anticavity Toothpaste and Tom’s of Maine Kid’s Natural Silly Strawberry, both contained ingredients with possible risks.

Three products: Burt’s Bees Kids Strawberry Splash, Colgate Kids Cavity Protection Bubble Fruit, and Crest Kid’s Crest Cavity Protection Sparkle Fun Toothpaste, contained titanium dioxide and other ingredients linked to potential health concerns. None of these three companies responded to requests for comment on their products’ ingredient safety.

“While none of these ingredients pose any immediate risks to kids, research has linked certain food dyes to hyperactivity in children and titanium dioxide to potential damage to the body’s genetic material and immune system,” says Roberts.

In addition to choosing the right toothpaste, it’s also important to select an appropriate toothbrush.

“Children can usually start brushing their own teeth between the ages of about three and six, and while some research does suggest that an electric toothbrush may reduce plaque slightly more than using a manual, really whichever brush your child likes and will use consistently is best,” Roberts adds.

In CR’s tests, Phillips Sonicare for Kids came out on top, excelling at cleaning and ease of use.

For a more affordable option, the Brusheez Electric Set excelled at cleaning.

By making informed choices about your child’s dental products and encouraging good brushing habits, you can help set them up for a lifetime of healthy smiles.

If you’re wondering if kids can use adult toothpaste, the answer is yes, as long as it contains fluoride and doesn’t address oral health concerns beyond cavity prevention, like gum disease or teeth whitening.