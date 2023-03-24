6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, getting a better night’s sleep

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year where many of us feel like we’re still trying to make up for that elusive lost hour of sleep with the recent time change.

For lots of people, feeling sleep deprives is a constant battle.

Consumer Reports shares expert advice for getting a better night’s sleep, along with honest answers on which sleep products are actually worth the money.

From sleep masks to mattress toppers, there’s an endless array of products promising a good night’s sleep, for a price.

But according to Consumer Reports, someone’s dream sleep setup could be someone else’s nightmare. How do you figure out what’s right for you?

“So, for starters you want a supportive mattress and a pillow, those are a must because you don’t want to wake yourself up from tossing and turning because you’re uncomfortable,” says Consumer Reports’ Tanya Christian. “We’ve also found that where you sleep — your sleep environment — plays a big role in the quality of your sleep.”

Take noise, for example. Some people need complete silence while others prefer steady background noise.

“If you have a fan you can reap some of the same benefits of a white noise machine without having to spend the extra money, but also an air conditioner, even some humidifiers and air purifiers can provide that steady hum that people are seeking while also improving the air in your sleep environment so you know make sure you keep that in mind,” says Christian.

Another sleep splurge: a mattress topper.

CR’s recent tests looked at softness and measured how much heat each topper retained — a concern for people that tend to sleep hot or cold.

But a word of advice, “Even the comfiest topper can’t completely fix a mattress that needs to be replaced so just keep that in mind before you spend any money,” says Christian.