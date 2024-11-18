6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Best poop scoopers for dog owners

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a dirty job, but someone has to pick up what your dog leaves behind.

Consumer Reports has the scoop on the best gadgets and techniques to scoop that poop.

Lauren Anthony is a vet technician, and over the years she’s become a number one source of knowing what to do with number two.

“If you’re not cleaning up their waste, there is potential for infection into people just from the feces from dogs,” Anthony said.



Here’s what she thought about the Consumer Reports pooper scooper picks.

First up … The most Ergonomic goes to Pooch Approved Products GoGo Stik Catch-N-Go!

“If you aim right, your dog can do his business right into the bag and it’s done, and you just take the bag off and throw it away.”

The bar is adjustable which helps your reach. Lauren says small dogs might not be comfortable with the catch feature.

Next up … it’s a walk in the park with The Most Portable. Here’s to the DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scoop.

“It has a clip so you can put it on your backpack, on your dog leash, and it doesn’t look like a pooper scooper. It does replace having to use your hands and pick up warm samples, so you don’t have that sensation or possibly a hole in the bag and getting on your hand.”

Finally, the Editor’s Choice goes to Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake Dog Poop Scooper.

“This is good for either large dogs or for multi dogs. It was just scooping it right into the bin without the bag and then just dumping it straight into the trash.”

If you go a few days without picking up your yard, Lauren says this scooper will get the job done.

Consumer Reports also evaluated five poop bags and came up with a top pick, Ginger Cowles with CR said.

“The Editor’s Choice goes to Amazon Basics Dog Poop Leak Proof Bags With Dispenser and Leash Clip. This is a budget-friendly option, especially if you have more than one dog,” Cowles said.

If you scoop it with a gadget or bend down and pick it up with a bag over your hand, just do it. — After all, they are your best friend.