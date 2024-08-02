6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Best cars for teens

(ABC 6 News) – For teenagers, the combination of inexperience and lack of driving judgement makes driving especially risky.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens, so choosing a car for your teen driver is no simple task. Luckily, two safety groups have come together with a list of used cars that are safe, reliable and ideal for your young driver.

When your teen starts to drive, choosing the right car is key. Jacky Ferrara, a mother of a teen driver, knows best.

“Safety features such as the automatic braking system and blind spot detectors, are there to make sure that not only he is safe but everyone else on the roads as well,” says Ferrara.

“A good car for me would be something that is reliable, has high safety features and is a comfortable drive,” says Jacky’s son Dylan.

These things are important because teenagers are among the riskiest drivers, with crash rates that are almost four times those of drivers 20 and older per mile driven.

“Because young drivers are at such high risk, buy a car with as much safety as the budget allows,” expresses Jen Stockburger from Consumer Reports (CR).

To help you strike a balance between cost and safety, CR and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified more than 50 used cars under $20,000 with top safety and reliability ratings. On the list, you’ll find some popular names, like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Tucson.

“Luckily, cars continue to get safer, and prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” says Stockburger. “So, we’ve been able to point families to even better options this year!”

CR says that proven safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning are worth considering.

“A teen driver’s first vehicle should be a balance, not too small, not too big, and definitely not too fast,” Stockburger adds.

As Jacky Ferrara did, have a conversation with your teen before they get behind the wheel.

“Making sure we are focused on the road, limiting the distractions, such as music and the amount of people in the car,” says Ferrara.

“Always take your time, use your safety precautions,” says Dylan Ferrara.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, one benefit is the bumper-to-bumper warranty standard with most new vehicles.