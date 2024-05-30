6 On Your Side: Small Business Series, Kinney Creek Brewery

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – From a garage to an entire brewery, and it’s all made right here in the Midwest.

As the first brewery since the end of prohibition back in 1933, Kinney Creek Brewery began out of love for beer, but what many people might not know is they actually started out making wine.

“When you sit down, obviously you can have your space and sit on your phone if you’d like,” said Lindsay Hendrickson, Marking and Events Coordinator for Kinney Creek Brewery.

She goes on to say, “I see it all the time, somebody will it on the other end and they end up talking.”

Kinney Creek Brewery, first established in 2009 became the first production brewery to set up shop in the Med City after the end of prohibition.

But what is a production brewery? Well everything they serve is made in house, right off of Highway 52.

“You don’t necessarily have to be anyone to hangout here it’s just a place to gather and have a good time,” said Hendrickson.

Before the brews, they actually started with wine; but with too much supply and not enough demand, the made a switch to craft beer and seltzers.

15 years later, and all the trail and error necessary has been worth it.

“When you come to a brewery you’re supporting local, you’re supporting people who are within your community, you might bump into them at the grocery store,” expressed Hendrickson.

With over a decade under his belt, owner Donovan Seitz has come a long way from brewing beer in his garage.

“The camaraderie that comes with being a part of a business but specifically a craft beer industry business has been awesome.”

They offer 14 different tap lines at Kinney Creek, and one of them?

Non-alcoholic root beer, so the little ones don’t feel left out.