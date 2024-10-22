On November 5, 2024 voters in Minnesota will cast their votes to decide who will represent them in the United States Senate. DFL candidate Amy Klobuchar is the incumbent, having held office since 2006, and GOP candidate Royce White is challenging her seat. See continually updated results from the Associated Press on election night as ballots are counted. Click on individual counties to see results.

(NOTE – any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. on November 5 are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.)