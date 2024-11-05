2024 Minnesota General Election Results
U.S. President
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Senate
Minnesota State House
Minnesota Supreme Court
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment Question: “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?”
Dodge County
Fillmore County
Kingsland School Question 1: Shall the School board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,900,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including building maintenance improvements of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to roofs, exterior wall repair, parking lot repair and building infrastructure improvements?
Kingsland School Question 2: If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota (the “School District”), be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in amount not to exceed $11,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to, a new physical education multi-purpose gymnasium, locker rooms, weights and fitness space and a multi-purpose large group room?
Whalan City Question: Should the City of Whalan transfer ownership of their entire municipal electric utility system, including infrastructure and servicve, to MiEnergy Cooperative, effective January 1, 2025?
Freeborn County
Mower County
Olmsted County
Byron School Question: The board of Independent School District No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $800 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School Distrt No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?
Dover-Eyota School Question: The school board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $950 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2025, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2026, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the school board of Independent School District No. 533 be approved?
RPS Referendum Question: The board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $1,133 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?