2024 Minnesota General Election Results

U.S. President

U.S. President – MN Votes Donald J. Trump (R) Kamala D. Harris (D) Chase Oliver (L) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (WTP) Jill Stein (G) Claudia De la Cruz (SL) Rachele Fruit (SWP) Cornel West (JfA) Shiva Ayyadurai (I)

U.S. House of Representatives

MN U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1 Votes Rachel Bohman (D) Brad Finstad (R) (I)

U.S. Senate

MN U.S. Senate Votes Rebecca Whiting (L) Amy Klobuchar (DFL) (I) Joyce Lynne Lacey (I) Royce White (R)

Minnesota State House

MN State Rep. Dist. 20B Votes Jacob (R) (I) Steven E. Jacob (R) (I) 0% Hutchinson (DFL) Michael Hutchinson (DFL) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 23A Votes Bennett (R) (I) Peggy Bennett (R) (I) 0% Staloch (DFL) Joe Staloch (DFL) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 23B Votes Mueller (R) (I) Patricia Mueller (R) (I) 0% Pacovsky (DFL) Joseph Pacovsky (DFL) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 24A Votes Holmes (DFL) Heather Holmes (DFL) 0% Quam (R) (I) Duane Quam (R) (I) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 24B Votes Sepeda (GOP) Dan Sepeda (GOP) 0% Liebling (Dem) (I) Tina Liebling (Dem) (I) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 25A Votes Navitsky (R) Ken Navitsky (R) 0% Hicks (DFL) (I) Kim Hicks (DFL) (I) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 25B Votes Lund (R) Wes Lund (R) 0% Smith (DFL) (I) Andy Smith (DFL) (I) 0% MN State Rep. Dist. 26B Votes Davids (R) (I) Gregory M. Davids (R) (I) 0% Wolf (DFL) Allie Wolf (DFL) 0%

Minnesota Supreme Court

MN Supreme Court – Chief Justice Votes Hudson (NP) (I) Natalie E. Hudson (NP) (I) Emery (NP) Stephen A. Emery (NP) MN Supreme Court -Assoc. Justice 6 Votes Procaccini (NP) (I) Karl Procaccini (NP) (I) Hanson (NP) Matthew Hanson (NP)

Minnesota Constitutional Amendment

MN Constitutional Amendment Votes No EST. BLANKS Yes

Minnesota Constitutional Amendment Question: “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?”

Dodge County

Claremont Mayor Votes Stein David Stein Dahl Tasha Dahl Dodge Center City Council Votes Skogen Cathy Skogen Legler Matt Legler Dostal Braedon Dostal Myrom David Myrom Hayfield City Council Votes Herman Garrett Herman Therring Joshua R. Therring Feist Steven Feist Anderson AJ Anderson

KM School Board Votes Armstrong Elizabeth Armstrong Olson Amy K. Olson Walsh Pat Walsh Mesa Eric J. Mesa Stockard Aaron Stockard West Concord City Council Votes Kilen Nicholas Kilen Johnson Karen M. Johnson Burse Jeffery J. Burse

Fillmore County

Fillmore Co. Commissioner – Dist. 3 Votes Wolf Gerald A. Wolf 0% Hindt Lawrence Hindt 0% Fillmore Central School Board Votes Michel Brian Michel 0% Mathison Carrie Mathison 0% Bishop Aaron Bishop 0% Schwarz Jason Schwarz 0% Fillmore Central School Question Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0% Harmony City Council Votes Grabau Jesse Grabau 0% Thacher Brad Thacher 0% Morem Tara Morem 0% McIntosh Keith McIntosh 0%

Kingsland School Board Votes Wolfgram Brady Wolfgram 0% Mulhern Kyle Mulhern 0% Seabright Cindy Seabright 0% Oeltjen All Oeltjen 0% Freeman Dan Freeman 0% Kingsland School Board – Special Election Votes Tammel Steven Lynn Tammel 0% Schmidt Dan Schmidt 0% Kingsland School Question 1 Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0% Kingsland School Question 2 Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0%

Kingsland School Question 1: Shall the School board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,900,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including building maintenance improvements of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to roofs, exterior wall repair, parking lot repair and building infrastructure improvements?

Kingsland School Question 2: If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota (the “School District”), be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in amount not to exceed $11,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to, a new physical education multi-purpose gymnasium, locker rooms, weights and fitness space and a multi-purpose large group room?

Lanesboro City Council Votes Pieper Sarah Pieper Wade Kathryn Wade Cullen Joe Cullen Lanesboro Mayor Votes Pearson Alicia Pearson Bell Donald Bell Soiney Ken Soiney Albrecht-Benson Mindy Albrecht-Benson Lanesboro School Board Votes Holmen Mark Holmen Bergo Lucas Bergo DeGarmo Tamara DeGarmo Peterson Sarah Peterson Kimball-Olson Jennifer Kimball-Olson Troendle Christine Troendle

Mabel City Council Votes Amdahl Craig Amdahl Sand Kelly Sand Wyffels Kirsten Wyffels Wilson Cory Wilson Mabel Mayor Votes Brumm Clarence Austin Brumm Wilder Adam Wilder

Ostrander City Council Votes Dean Jimmie Dean Jr. Erickson Crystal Erickson Brincks Laney Brincks Hellerud Dan Hellerud Thompson Vernon Thompson Ostrander Mayor Votes Kunert Pamela Kunert Start Stephanie Start

Preston Mayor Votes Reicks Kurt Reicks Leathers Alison Leathers Baukol Austin Baukol Rushford-Peterson School Board Votes Sawle Ken Sawle O'Laughlin Marge O'Laughlin Woxland Amy Woxland Helgemoe Matt Helgemoe Grindland Chris Grindland

Spring Valley City Council Votes Brooks Greg Brooks Danielson Chris Danielson Dols John Dols Spring Valley Mayor Votes Ruesink Luan R. Ruesink Mlinar Justin Mlinar

Whalan City Question Votes Yes Yes No No Wykoff City Council Votes Fate Barbara Fate Baker Jane Baker Bushman Jerico Bushman Horsman Mitchell Joe Horsman

Whalan City Question: Should the City of Whalan transfer ownership of their entire municipal electric utility system, including infrastructure and servicve, to MiEnergy Cooperative, effective January 1, 2025?

Freeborn County

Freeborn Co. Commissioner Dist. 1 Votes Ackland Julie D. Ackland 0% Edwin Brad Edwin 0% Freeborn Co. Soil and Water Dist. 5 Votes Kramer Brad Kramer 0% Ness Bruce Ness 0% Albert Lea School Board Votes Dorman Mary Jo Dorman 0% Wolters Kasey Wolters 0% Skaar Neal Skaar 0% Hoffman Angie Hoffman 0% Alden-Conger School Board Votes Marschalk Alex Marschalk 0% Korman Rachael Korman 0% Guanella Jay Guanella 0% Theusch Ron Theusch 0% Ignaszewski Jennifer Ignaszewski 0% Linn Tricia Linn 0%

Carlton Township Supervisor Votes Erickson Jeff Erickson Knutson Joel Knutson Clarks Grove City Council Votes Villarreal Davy Villarreal Larson Jesse Larson Doran Tyler Doran Parrott Bob Parrott Conger City Council Votes Dolton Jared Dolton Dulitz Matthew Dulitz Behr Mark Behr

Emmons City Council Votes Waller Garrett Waller Wuerflein Jerome Wuerflein Sorbo Gary Sorbo Honsey Neal Honsey Emmons City Council – Special Election Votes Westcott Gary Westcott Lair Paul Lair Glenville-Emmons School Board Votes Wallin Kassi Wallin Fredrickson Lindy Fredrickson Utpadel Kyle Utpadel Willaby Shaun Willaby Hajek Lisa Hajek Nelson Trista Nelson Knaack Jesse Knaack

Freeborn City Council Votes Jacobsen Dallas C. Jacobsen 0% Tukua Leanne M. Tukua 0% Ruedy Diane Ruedy 0% Geneva City Council Votes Vokoun Frederick Vokoun 0% Gordinier Garry R. Gordinier 0% Larkin Siiri Larkin 0% Phillips Susan Phillips 0% Stollard Michelle Stollard 0% Geneva Mayor Votes Jensen Jacob A. Jensen 0% Bailey Steven Bailey 0% Bartsch Christopher Bartsch 0% Hartland City Council Votes Schlaak Jackie Schlaak 0% Routh Lori Routh 0% Reed Jodie Reed 0%

Hollandale City Council Votes Zimmerman Rodney Zimmerman Majeske Debbie Majeske Slegh Bob "Weld" Slegh Jeno Ward Jeno Twin Lakes City Council Votes Epland Jean Epland Vis Lynda M. Vis Posthumus Jeff Posthumus Sletten Sandy Sletten Twin Lakes Mayor Votes Neilon Pat Neilon Prestholt David Prestholt

Mower County

Mower Co. Commissioner Dist. 2 Votes Glynn Polly Glynn 0% Reinartz Steve Reinartz 0% Austin City Council Ward 1 Votes Garate Miguel Garate 0% Waller Rebecca Waller 0% Austin City Council Ward 3 Votes Fischer Paul Fischer 0% Prentis Brian Prentis 0% Austin Mayor Votes King Steve King 0% Johnson Bradley Johnson 0%

Austin School Board Votes Kroc CeCe Kroc Hull Berghyn Hull Thiravong Watsana Thiravong Leathers Don Leathers Hartmann II Robert Hartmann II Austin School Board – Special Election Votes Krueger Isabella Krueger Zielke Dan Zielke

Brownsdale City Council Votes Oakland Raughn Oakland 0% Smith Rick Smith 0% Ball Jan Ball 0% Brownsdale Mayor Votes Klingfus Jessica Klingfus 0% Foster Jeff Foster 0% Klingfus Ian Klingfus 0% Grand Meadow City Council Votes Oehlke Thomas Oehlke 0% Owens Bryan Owens 0% Fruth Caden Fruth 0% Grand Meadow School Board Votes Ulwelling Karsen Ulwelling 0% Soltau Courtney Soltau 0% Queensland Justin A. Queensland 0% Crabtree Russell Crabtree 0% Meyerhofer Steve Meyerhofer 0% Unverzagt Matt Unverzagt 0%

LeRoy City Council Votes Wallace Devin Wallace 0% Apenhorst Paul Apenhorst 0% Sweeney Chastidy Sweeney 0% Thiel Brian Thiel 0% LeRoy Mayor Votes Koppen Edwin Koppen 0% Whalen Diane Whalen 0% Sager Randy Sager 0% Lyle Mayor Votes Burma Jesse Burma 0% Matter Ricky B. Matter 0% Lyle School Board Votes Henaman Niki Henaman 0% Falcon Ashley Falcon 0% Truckenmiller Carl Truckenmiller 0% Heard Chad Heard 0%

Racine City Council Votes Waugh Kelly Waugh Weaver Jake Weaver Vaith Jason Vaith Rose Creek City Council Votes Sprung Wendel Sprung Nelson Wendy Nelson Menuey Doug Menuey Conradt Mark Conradt Rose Creek Mayor Votes Leisen Andrew Leisen McNichols Brenda McNichols

Olmsted County

Olmsted Co. Commissioner – Dist. 3 Votes Sutor April Sutor Wright Gregg Wright Olmsted Co. Commissioner – Dist. 6 Votes Burks Tawonda Burks Hopkins Bob Hopkins

Byron School Board Votes Crary Kelli J. Crary 0% Eiken Alisha Eiken 0% Avant Britton Avant 0% Poluhina Nadia Poluhina 0% Dieterle James-Duke D. Dieterle 0% Jessen Lisa Jessen 0% Byron School Question Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0% Chatfield Mayor Votes Sorenson Curtis Sorenson 0% McBroom John McBroom 0% Chatfield School Board Votes Bauman Aric T. Bauman 0% Keefe Tom Keefe 0% Priebe Katie Priebe 0% Harstad Jill Harstad 0%

Byron School Question: The board of Independent School District No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $800 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School Distrt No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?

Dover-Eyota School Board Votes Robinson Jacob Robinson 0% Seaquist Shawnna Seaquist 0% Duellman Heather Duellman 0% DeMuth Tamara J. DeMuth 0% Young Nicholas Young 0% Grenz Jamie Grenz 0% Dover-Eyota School Question Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0% Eyota City Council Votes Chesney John Chesney 0% Schuchard Ranard (Ray) Schuchard 0% Distad Ryan Distad 0% Eyota Mayor Votes Nelson Tony Nelson 0% Clark Tyrel Clark 0%

Dover-Eyota School Question: The school board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $950 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2025, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2026, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the school board of Independent School District No. 533 be approved?

Oronoco City Council – Special Election Votes Spring Daniel Spring DeVlaeminck Erv DeVlaeminck Richards Jim Richards Manguson Jeff Manguson Oronoco Mayor Votes Eichhorst Ryland Eichhorst Phillips Jim Phillips

Rochester CC – At-Large Votes Palmer Shaun C. Palmer 0% Schubring Randy Schubring 0% Rochester CC – Ward 2 Votes Miller Nick Miller 0% Welch Tripp Welch 0% Rochester CC – Ward 4 Votes Kirkpatrick Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick 0% Friederichs Andy Friederichs 0% Rochester CC

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Roch School Board – Position 1 Votes Farmer Patrick Farmer 0% Barlow Don Barlow 0% Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Roch School Board – Position 3 Votes MacLaughlin Karen MacLaughlin 0% Whelan John F. Whelan 0% Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Roch School Board – Position 7 Votes Whitehorn Stephanie M. Whitehorn 0% Barton Christina Lucille Barton 0% Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. RPS Referendum Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0%

RPS Referendum Question: The board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $1,133 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Stewartville City Council Votes Oeltjen Jeremiah Oeltjen Ware Daniel J. Ware Beyer Brent Beyer Harrison Jeff Harrison Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Stewartville Mayor Votes King Jimmie-John King Huggenvik Matthew Huggenvik