2024 Minnesota General Election Results

U.S. President

U.S. President – MN
Votes
Donald J. Trump (R)
0
0%
Kamala D. Harris (D)
0
0%
Chase Oliver (L)
0
0%
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (WTP)
0
0%
Jill Stein (G)
0
0%
Claudia De la Cruz (SL)
0
0%
Rachele Fruit (SWP)
0
0%
Cornel West (JfA)
0
0%
Shiva Ayyadurai (I)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
U.S. House of Representatives

MN U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1
Votes
Rachel Bohman (D)
0
0%
Brad Finstad (R) (I)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
U.S. Senate

MN U.S. Senate
Votes
Rebecca Whiting (L)
0
0%
Amy Klobuchar (DFL) (I)
0
0%
Joyce Lynne Lacey (I)
0
0%
Royce White (R)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Minnesota State House

MN State Rep. Dist. 20B
Votes
Jacob (R) (I)
Steven E. Jacob (R) (I)
0%
Hutchinson (DFL)
Michael Hutchinson (DFL)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 23A
Votes
Bennett (R) (I)
Peggy Bennett (R) (I)
0%
Staloch (DFL)
Joe Staloch (DFL)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 23B
Votes
Mueller (R) (I)
Patricia Mueller (R) (I)
0%
Pacovsky (DFL)
Joseph Pacovsky (DFL)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 24A
Votes
Holmes (DFL)
Heather Holmes (DFL)
0%
Quam (R) (I)
Duane Quam (R) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 24B
Votes
Sepeda (GOP)
Dan Sepeda (GOP)
0%
Liebling (Dem) (I)
Tina Liebling (Dem) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 25A
Votes
Navitsky (R)
Ken Navitsky (R)
0%
Hicks (DFL) (I)
Kim Hicks (DFL) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 25B
Votes
Lund (R)
Wes Lund (R)
0%
Smith (DFL) (I)
Andy Smith (DFL) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
MN State Rep. Dist. 26B
Votes
Davids (R) (I)
Gregory M. Davids (R) (I)
0%
Wolf (DFL)
Allie Wolf (DFL)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Minnesota Supreme Court

MN Supreme Court – Chief Justice
Votes
Hudson (NP) (I)
Natalie E. Hudson (NP) (I)
0
0%
Emery (NP)
Stephen A. Emery (NP)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
MN Supreme Court -Assoc. Justice 6
Votes
Procaccini (NP) (I)
Karl Procaccini (NP) (I)
0
0%
Hanson (NP)
Matthew Hanson (NP)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment

MN Constitutional Amendment
Votes
No
897,677
49%
EST. BLANKS
500,000
27%
Yes
439,763
24%

Precincts Reporting: 2272 of 4103 | 55%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment Question: “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?”

Dodge County

Claremont Mayor
Votes
Stein
David Stein
0
0%
Dahl
Tasha Dahl
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Dodge Center City Council
Votes
Skogen
Cathy Skogen
0
0%
Legler
Matt Legler
0
0%
Dostal
Braedon Dostal
0
0%
Myrom
David Myrom
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Hayfield City Council
Votes
Herman
Garrett Herman
0
0%
Therring
Joshua R. Therring
0
0%
Feist
Steven Feist
0
0%
Anderson
AJ Anderson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
KM School Board
Votes
Armstrong
Elizabeth Armstrong
0
0%
Olson
Amy K. Olson
0
0%
Walsh
Pat Walsh
0
0%
Mesa
Eric J. Mesa
0
0%
Stockard
Aaron Stockard
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
West Concord City Council
Votes
Kilen
Nicholas Kilen
0
0%
Johnson
Karen M. Johnson
0
0%
Burse
Jeffery J. Burse
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Fillmore County

Fillmore Co. Commissioner – Dist. 3
Votes
Wolf
Gerald A. Wolf
0%
Hindt
Lawrence Hindt
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Fillmore Central School Board
Votes
Michel
Brian Michel
0%
Mathison
Carrie Mathison
0%
Bishop
Aaron Bishop
0%
Schwarz
Jason Schwarz
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Fillmore Central School Question
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Harmony City Council
Votes
Grabau
Jesse Grabau
0%
Thacher
Brad Thacher
0%
Morem
Tara Morem
0%
McIntosh
Keith McIntosh
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Kingsland School Board
Votes
Wolfgram
Brady Wolfgram
0%
Mulhern
Kyle Mulhern
0%
Seabright
Cindy Seabright
0%
Oeltjen
All Oeltjen
0%
Freeman
Dan Freeman
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Kingsland School Board – Special Election
Votes
Tammel
Steven Lynn Tammel
0%
Schmidt
Dan Schmidt
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Kingsland School Question 1
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Kingsland School Question 2
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Kingsland School Question 1: Shall the School board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,900,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including building maintenance improvements of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to roofs, exterior wall repair, parking lot repair and building infrastructure improvements?

Kingsland School Question 2: If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 2137 (Kingsland Public Schools), Minnesota (the “School District”), be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in amount not to exceed $11,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including but not limited to, a new physical education multi-purpose gymnasium, locker rooms, weights and fitness space and a multi-purpose large group room?

Lanesboro City Council
Votes
Pieper
Sarah Pieper
0
0%
Wade
Kathryn Wade
0
0%
Cullen
Joe Cullen
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Lanesboro Mayor
Votes
Pearson
Alicia Pearson
0
0%
Bell
Donald Bell
0
0%
Soiney
Ken Soiney
0
0%
Albrecht-Benson
Mindy Albrecht-Benson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Lanesboro School Board
Votes
Holmen
Mark Holmen
0
0%
Bergo
Lucas Bergo
0
0%
DeGarmo
Tamara DeGarmo
0
0%
Peterson
Sarah Peterson
0
0%
Kimball-Olson
Jennifer Kimball-Olson
0
0%
Troendle
Christine Troendle
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Mabel City Council
Votes
Amdahl
Craig Amdahl
0
0%
Sand
Kelly Sand
0
0%
Wyffels
Kirsten Wyffels
0
0%
Wilson
Cory Wilson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Mabel Mayor
Votes
Brumm
Clarence Austin Brumm
0
0%
Wilder
Adam Wilder
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Ostrander City Council
Votes
Dean
Jimmie Dean Jr.
0
0%
Erickson
Crystal Erickson
0
0%
Brincks
Laney Brincks
0
0%
Hellerud
Dan Hellerud
0
0%
Thompson
Vernon Thompson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Ostrander Mayor
Votes
Kunert
Pamela Kunert
0
0%
Start
Stephanie Start
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Preston Mayor
Votes
Reicks
Kurt Reicks
0
0%
Leathers
Alison Leathers
0
0%
Baukol
Austin Baukol
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rushford-Peterson School Board
Votes
Sawle
Ken Sawle
0
0%
O’Laughlin
Marge O’Laughlin
0
0%
Woxland
Amy Woxland
0
0%
Helgemoe
Matt Helgemoe
0
0%
Grindland
Chris Grindland
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Spring Valley City Council
Votes
Brooks
Greg Brooks
0
0%
Danielson
Chris Danielson
0
0%
Dols
John Dols
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Spring Valley Mayor
Votes
Ruesink
Luan R. Ruesink
0
0%
Mlinar
Justin Mlinar
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Whalan City Question
Votes
Yes
Yes
0
0%
No
No
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Wykoff City Council
Votes
Fate
Barbara Fate
0
0%
Baker
Jane Baker
0
0%
Bushman
Jerico Bushman
0
0%
Horsman
Mitchell Joe Horsman
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Whalan City Question: Should the City of Whalan transfer ownership of their entire municipal electric utility system, including infrastructure and servicve, to MiEnergy Cooperative, effective January 1, 2025?

Freeborn County

Freeborn Co. Commissioner Dist. 1
Votes
Ackland
Julie D. Ackland
0%
Edwin
Brad Edwin
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Freeborn Co. Soil and Water Dist. 5
Votes
Kramer
Brad Kramer
0%
Ness
Bruce Ness
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Albert Lea School Board
Votes
Dorman
Mary Jo Dorman
0%
Wolters
Kasey Wolters
0%
Skaar
Neal Skaar
0%
Hoffman
Angie Hoffman
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Alden-Conger School Board
Votes
Marschalk
Alex Marschalk
0%
Korman
Rachael Korman
0%
Guanella
Jay Guanella
0%
Theusch
Ron Theusch
0%
Ignaszewski
Jennifer Ignaszewski
0%
Linn
Tricia Linn
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Carlton Township Supervisor
Votes
Erickson
Jeff Erickson
0
0%
Knutson
Joel Knutson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Clarks Grove City Council
Votes
Villarreal
Davy Villarreal
0
0%
Larson
Jesse Larson
0
0%
Doran
Tyler Doran
0
0%
Parrott
Bob Parrott
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Conger City Council
Votes
Dolton
Jared Dolton
0
0%
Dulitz
Matthew Dulitz
0
0%
Behr
Mark Behr
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Emmons City Council
Votes
Waller
Garrett Waller
0
0%
Wuerflein
Jerome Wuerflein
0
0%
Sorbo
Gary Sorbo
0
0%
Honsey
Neal Honsey
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Emmons City Council – Special Election
Votes
Westcott
Gary Westcott
0
0%
Lair
Paul Lair
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Glenville-Emmons School Board
Votes
Wallin
Kassi Wallin
0
0%
Fredrickson
Lindy Fredrickson
0
0%
Utpadel
Kyle Utpadel
0
0%
Willaby
Shaun Willaby
0
0%
Hajek
Lisa Hajek
0
0%
Nelson
Trista Nelson
0
0%
Knaack
Jesse Knaack
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Freeborn City Council
Votes
Jacobsen
Dallas C. Jacobsen
0%
Tukua
Leanne M. Tukua
0%
Ruedy
Diane Ruedy
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Geneva City Council
Votes
Vokoun
Frederick Vokoun
0%
Gordinier
Garry R. Gordinier
0%
Larkin
Siiri Larkin
0%
Phillips
Susan Phillips
0%
Stollard
Michelle Stollard
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Geneva Mayor
Votes
Jensen
Jacob A. Jensen
0%
Bailey
Steven Bailey
0%
Bartsch
Christopher Bartsch
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Hartland City Council
Votes
Schlaak
Jackie Schlaak
0%
Routh
Lori Routh
0%
Reed
Jodie Reed
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Hollandale City Council
Votes
Zimmerman
Rodney Zimmerman
0
0%
Majeske
Debbie Majeske
0
0%
Slegh
Bob “Weld” Slegh
0
0%
Jeno
Ward Jeno
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Twin Lakes City Council
Votes
Epland
Jean Epland
0
0%
Vis
Lynda M. Vis
0
0%
Posthumus
Jeff Posthumus
0
0%
Sletten
Sandy Sletten
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Twin Lakes Mayor
Votes
Neilon
Pat Neilon
0
0%
Prestholt
David Prestholt
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Mower County

Mower Co. Commissioner Dist. 2
Votes
Glynn
Polly Glynn
0%
Reinartz
Steve Reinartz
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Austin City Council Ward 1
Votes
Garate
Miguel Garate
0%
Waller
Rebecca Waller
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Austin City Council Ward 3
Votes
Fischer
Paul Fischer
0%
Prentis
Brian Prentis
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Austin Mayor
Votes
King
Steve King
0%
Johnson
Bradley Johnson
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Austin School Board
Votes
Kroc
CeCe Kroc
0
0%
Hull
Berghyn Hull
0
0%
Thiravong
Watsana Thiravong
0
0%
Leathers
Don Leathers
0
0%
Hartmann II
Robert Hartmann II
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Austin School Board – Special Election
Votes
Krueger
Isabella Krueger
0
0%
Zielke
Dan Zielke
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Brownsdale City Council
Votes
Oakland
Raughn Oakland
0%
Smith
Rick Smith
0%
Ball
Jan Ball
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Brownsdale Mayor
Votes
Klingfus
Jessica Klingfus
0%
Foster
Jeff Foster
0%
Klingfus
Ian Klingfus
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Grand Meadow City Council
Votes
Oehlke
Thomas Oehlke
0%
Owens
Bryan Owens
0%
Fruth
Caden Fruth
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Grand Meadow School Board
Votes
Ulwelling
Karsen Ulwelling
0%
Soltau
Courtney Soltau
0%
Queensland
Justin A. Queensland
0%
Crabtree
Russell Crabtree
0%
Meyerhofer
Steve Meyerhofer
0%
Unverzagt
Matt Unverzagt
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
LeRoy City Council
Votes
Wallace
Devin Wallace
0%
Apenhorst
Paul Apenhorst
0%
Sweeney
Chastidy Sweeney
0%
Thiel
Brian Thiel
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
LeRoy Mayor
Votes
Koppen
Edwin Koppen
0%
Whalen
Diane Whalen
0%
Sager
Randy Sager
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Lyle Mayor
Votes
Burma
Jesse Burma
0%
Matter
Ricky B. Matter
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Lyle School Board
Votes
Henaman
Niki Henaman
0%
Falcon
Ashley Falcon
0%
Truckenmiller
Carl Truckenmiller
0%
Heard
Chad Heard
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Racine City Council
Votes
Waugh
Kelly Waugh
0
0%
Weaver
Jake Weaver
0
0%
Vaith
Jason Vaith
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rose Creek City Council
Votes
Sprung
Wendel Sprung
0
0%
Nelson
Wendy Nelson
0
0%
Menuey
Doug Menuey
0
0%
Conradt
Mark Conradt
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rose Creek Mayor
Votes
Leisen
Andrew Leisen
0
0%
McNichols
Brenda McNichols
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Olmsted County

Olmsted Co. Commissioner – Dist. 3
Votes
Sutor
April Sutor
0
0%
Wright
Gregg Wright
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Olmsted Co. Commissioner – Dist. 6
Votes
Burks
Tawonda Burks
0
0%
Hopkins
Bob Hopkins
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Byron School Board
Votes
Crary
Kelli J. Crary
0%
Eiken
Alisha Eiken
0%
Avant
Britton Avant
0%
Poluhina
Nadia Poluhina
0%
Dieterle
James-Duke D. Dieterle
0%
Jessen
Lisa Jessen
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Byron School Question
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Chatfield Mayor
Votes
Sorenson
Curtis Sorenson
0%
McBroom
John McBroom
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Chatfield School Board
Votes
Bauman
Aric T. Bauman
0%
Keefe
Tom Keefe
0%
Priebe
Katie Priebe
0%
Harstad
Jill Harstad
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Byron School Question: The board of Independent School District No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $800 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School Distrt No. 531 (Byron Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?

Dover-Eyota School Board
Votes
Robinson
Jacob Robinson
0%
Seaquist
Shawnna Seaquist
0%
Duellman
Heather Duellman
0%
DeMuth
Tamara J. DeMuth
0%
Young
Nicholas Young
0%
Grenz
Jamie Grenz
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Dover-Eyota School Question
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Eyota City Council
Votes
Chesney
John Chesney
0%
Schuchard
Ranard (Ray) Schuchard
0%
Distad
Ryan Distad
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Eyota Mayor
Votes
Nelson
Tony Nelson
0%
Clark
Tyrel Clark
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Dover-Eyota School Question: The school board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $950 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2025, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2026, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the school board of Independent School District No. 533 be approved?

Oronoco City Council – Special Election
Votes
Spring
Daniel Spring
0
0%
DeVlaeminck
Erv DeVlaeminck
0
0%
Richards
Jim Richards
0
0%
Manguson
Jeff Manguson
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Oronoco Mayor
Votes
Eichhorst
Ryland Eichhorst
0
0%
Phillips
Jim Phillips
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rochester CC – At-Large
Votes
Palmer
Shaun C. Palmer
0%
Schubring
Randy Schubring
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rochester CC – Ward 2
Votes
Miller
Nick Miller
0%
Welch
Tripp Welch
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rochester CC – Ward 4
Votes
Kirkpatrick
Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick
0%
Friederichs
Andy Friederichs
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Rochester CC – Ward 6
Votes
Doering
Dan Doering
0%
Schleusner
Mark Schleusner
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Roch School Board – Position 1
Votes
Farmer
Patrick Farmer
0%
Barlow
Don Barlow
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Roch School Board – Position 3
Votes
MacLaughlin
Karen MacLaughlin
0%
Whelan
John F. Whelan
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Roch School Board – Position 7
Votes
Whitehorn
Stephanie M. Whitehorn
0%
Barton
Christina Lucille Barton
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
RPS Referendum
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
RPS Referendum Question: The board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $1,133 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?

Stewartville City Council
Votes
Oeltjen
Jeremiah Oeltjen
0
0%
Ware
Daniel J. Ware
0
0%
Beyer
Brent Beyer
0
0%
Harrison
Jeff Harrison
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Stewartville Mayor
Votes
King
Jimmie-John King
0
0%
Huggenvik
Matthew Huggenvik
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
PEM School Board
Votes
Riess
Chad Riess
0
0%
Stinson Yankosky
Laurie Stinson Yankosky
0
0%
Bade
Jason Bade
0
0%
Sveen-Ziebell
Monica Sveen-Ziebell
0
0%
Hart
Andy Hart
0
0%
Hall
Rich Hall
0
0%
Locke
Jess Locke
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Zumbrota-Mazeppa School Board
Votes
Miller
Stephanie Miller
0
0%
Brenden
Matthew Brenden
0
0%
Lohmann
Jason Lohmann
0
0%
Stahosky
Aaron A. Stahosky
0
0%
Mort
Gregory Mort
0
0%
Lohmann
James Lohmann
0
0%
Bredehoft
Angie Bredehoft
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
