2024 Iowa General Election Results

U.S. President

U.S. President – IA
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Votes
Donald J. Trump (R)
0
0%
Kamala D. Harris (D)
0
0%
Chase Oliver (L)
0
0%
Claudia De la Cruz (PSL)
0
0%
William P. Stodden (soc)
0
0%
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (WTP)
0
0%
Shiva Ayyadurai (I)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results

U.S. House

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 2
Votes
Corkery (D)
Sarah Corkery (D)
0
0%
Hinson (R) (I)
Ashley Hinson (R) (I)
0
0%
Puffett (NPA)
Jody Madlom Puffett (NPA)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 4
Votes
Feenstra (GOP) (I)
Randy Feenstra (GOP) (I)
0
0%
Melton (Dem)
Ryan Melton (Dem)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results

Iowa State House

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Rep. Dist. 9
Votes
Schlaerth (D)
Christian He-Man Schlaerth (D)
0%
Stone (R) (I)
Henry Stone (R) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Rep. Dist. 56
Votes
Kruse (D)
Kyle Kruse (D)
0%
Thompson (R) (I)
Mark Thompson (R) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Rep. Dist. 58
Votes
Allison (D)
Gail Allison (D)
0%
Thomson (R) (I)
Charley Thomson (R) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Rep. Dist. 59
Votes
True (D)
Jeremy True (D)
0%
Hermanson (R)
Christian Hermanson (R)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results

Iowa State Senate

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Senate District 28
Votes
Paschen (D)
Cynthia Oppedal Paschen (D)
0
0%
Guth (R) (I)
Dennis Guth (R) (I)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Senate District 30
Votes
Lorence (D)
Richard Lorence (D)
0
0%
Campbell (R)
Doug Campbell (R)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA State Senate District 32
Votes
Bruening (D)
Brian Bruening (D)
0
0%
Klimesh (R) (I)
Mike Klimesh (R) (I)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results

Iowa Constitutional Amendments

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA Constitutional Amend. 1
Votes
Yes
Yes
0
0%
No
No
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
IA Constitutional Amend. 2
Votes
Yes
Yes
0
0%
No
No
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:42
Full Results

Iowa Constitutional Amendment 1: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides for only U.S. Citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.

Iowa Constitutional Amendment 2: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governoror or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.

Cerro Gordo County

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Cerro Gordo Co. Board of Sup. Dist 1
Votes
Lapointe (D)
Timothy L. Lapointe (D)
0
0%
Watts (R)
Chris Watts (R)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Cerro Gordo Co. Board of Sup. Dist 3
Votes
Ginapp (D)
Lori Meacham Ginapp (D)
0
0%
Ginapp (R)
Carl Ginapp (R)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
Votes
Koob (D)
Brian Koob (D)
0
0%
Hepperly (R)
David Hepperly (R)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
GHV School Question
Votes
No
No
67%
Yes
Yes
33%

Reporting: 100 of 100 | 100%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
West Fork School Question
Votes
Yes
Yes
0%
No
No
0%

Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results

West Fork School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school/high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?

Hancock County

GHV School Question
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Votes
No
100
67%
Yes
50
33%

Precincts Reporting: 100 of 100 | 100%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results

GHV School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District in the Counties of Hancock and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,400,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing elementary/middle school building and its high school, including HVAC improvements, a safe and secure entrance at the high school, reconfiguration of the kitchen and enclosure of the courtyard at the high school?

Floyd County

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Floyd County Auditor
Votes
Hamm
Liz Hamm
150
60%
Miller
Morrigan Miller
100
40%

Precincts Reporting: 50 of 74 | 68%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Floyd County Public Measure
Votes
Yes
Yes
0
0%
No
No
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results

Howard County

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Howard Co. Ag Extension Council
Votes
Schwade
Dean Schwade
0
0%
Vobr
Rhonda Vobr
0
0%
Eastman
Jolynn Eastman
0
0%
Herrick
Steve Herrick
0
0%
Linkenmeyer
Dallas C. Linkenmeyer
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Howard Co. Regional Health Services
Votes
Kapler
Bootie Kapler
0
0%
Vsetecka
Darlene Vsetecka
0
0%
Carman
Jan M. Carman
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Howard Co. Regional Health Services
Votes
Kapler
Bootie Kapler
0
0%
Vsetecka
Darlene Vsetecka
0
0%
Carman
Jan M. Carman
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results

Worth County

Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Worth County Auditor
Votes
Bode (D)
Michael Bode (D)
12
55%
Backhaus (R)
Jacki A. Backhaus (R)
10
45%

Precincts Reporting: 80 of 127 | 63%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.
Worth Co. Board of Sup. – Dist. 2
Votes
Smeby
Mark Smeby
100
50%
Scholbrock
Richard Scholbrock
100
50%

Precincts Reporting: 20 of 50 | 40%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 21:21:43
Full Results